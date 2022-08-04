MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center is set for “What was I Scared of?”

Quinta Mazatlan’s social post said the event will include activities such as Forest Trail Book featuring the green “Empty Pants”, Dr. Seuss Arts & Crafts, Dr. Seuss Photo opportunities, and dress-up as your favorite Dr. Seuss character.

In addition, there will be arts and crafts, food vendors, and a special appearance by The Lorax!

This event is part of Thursday Night Live and will take place on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For tickets visit Quinta Mazatlan.