McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A smuggler from Sullivan City is headed to federal prison.

During a hearing on Thursday morning, Ruben Villalon Jr., 30, of Sullivan City confessed to coordinating a drug shipment in February 2022, when Border Patrol seized about 400 pounds of marijuana.

“Guilty,” Villalon said.

Villalon and Omar Rodriguez Ozuna, 39, of La Joya attempted to transport about 400 pounds of marijuana from Cuevitas to a stash house near Rosendo Benavides Elementary School on Feb. 26, 2022.

Ozuna, though, simply placed the marijuana in the back of a white Chevrolet Silverado and started driving.

Border Patrol spotted the truck — with large bundles of marijuana in the bed — near the intersection of U.S. 83 and Guadalupe Flores Road. Agents attempted to pull him over, but Ozuna sped away.

“During the pursuit, the truck struck a Border Patrol vehicle but continued to flee,” according to the criminal complaint against Ozuna, “until it drove off-road and got stuck in the brush.”

Border Patrol arrested Ozuna and seized 35 bundles of marijuana from the truck. Ozuna was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

In September 2022, nearly seven months after Border Patrol agents seized the marijuana, a federal grand jury indicted Villalon for participating in the incident.

Villalon coordinated the drug shipment by sending voice messages to other co-conspirators, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Flores said Thursday, when he read the factual basis for the plea aloud in court.

It wasn’t the first time federal prosecutors had indicted Villalon on smuggling charges.

In 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol caught Villalon picking up migrants near La Grulla.

Villalon pleaded guilty in 2020. A judge sentenced Villalon to time served and placed him on community supervision.

In 2022, when Villalon attempted to move the 400-pound shipment of marijuana through Sullivan City, he was still on community supervision.

Villalon returned to court Thursday wearing sandals, shorts and a t-shirt.

With one hand cuffed to a chain around his waist, Villalon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop another charge against him.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 12. Villalon faces 5 to 40 years in federal prison.