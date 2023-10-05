BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rain and thunderstorms have begun to form ahead of the cold front anticipated later tonight and ValleyCentral wants to see your photos and video.

Meteorologist Jessica Kirk says the storms may hit the Valley between 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday AEP and Magic Valley reported 4,500 customer power outages. The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has restored power to customers after experiencing outages earlier today. Viewers have reported that streets in Brownsville are beginning to flood.

San Benito has had 3.75 inches of rain so far as of 4 p.m.

