A health care worker listens in this file photo illustration. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Su Clinica Familiar has received nearly $9.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

“From pediatrics and adult medicine to patient education and behavioral health and wellness, Su Clinica gives our community access to healthcare that leads to a healthier community and a more positive quality of life for generations,” Gonzalez said.

The funding will go to support primary care services in underserved areas.

“Su Clinica has been serving the community for over 50 years and continues to promote a healthier community with comprehensive and vital primary care and support services,” said Dr. Elena Marin, CEO of Su Clinica. “The clinics in Cameron and Willacy Counties served over 30,000 people last year and remain committed to the importance of furthering equity, access and value to our communities.”