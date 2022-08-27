MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Friends of Hope is in partnership with South Texas Comic Con to host a children’s cancer charity event.

According to a Facebook post by STXCC, the organization is searching for 10 to 15 superhero cosplayers to walk down the parade, hand out gifts and brighten the patients’ day.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Vannie Cook Children Cancer Clinic, located at 101 W Expressway 83, in McAllen.

Participants are asked to keep the costumes family friendly and to arrive at 5:30 p.m.

The event is exclusively for the clinic’s patients and in celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, according to the post.

For more information or to confirm participation, contact Beto Manrique, Board President of Friends of Hope, at (956) 533-8717.