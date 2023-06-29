BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Vocational Technical Institute is launching a new heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and basic refrigeration program.

This will give students more opportunities for hands-on training.

The HVAC program is a 10-month program.

Classes for the program begin Monday. Students have until Wednesday to enroll.

“It’s a very successful and in-demand market right now. Everybody’s complaining about the heat as I am now,” said Lidia Contreras, director of career services at STVT. “It’s really popular, really in demand. If there’s anybody out there interested in our program, please come on down. And we are located at 1900 North Expressway.”