BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A study ranked Brownsville as the unhealthiest city in the United States.

The study, posted by WalletHub, compared 180 of the most populated cities in America across several health indicators, including cost of medical visits, fruit and vegetable consumption, fitness levels and access to recreational areas and activities.

Each category was graded and given a score, and then each of the grades was weighted to calculate an overall score.

Brownsville received the lowest overall score, finishing as the unhealthiest city in America, according to the study.

In the categories of fitness and food, Brownsville ranked last, and was in the bottom 10 percent in the health care and green space categories.

However, when it came to cost of a medical visit, Brownsville had the second lowest cost trailing only Laredo.

Other Texas cities overall rankings included:

Laredo (174)

Corpus Christi (173)

Amarillo (167)

Garland (162)

Lubbock (157)

Grand Prairie (155)

Arlington (151)

Irving (150)

El Paso (139)

Fort Worth (117)

Dallas (103)

San Antonio (99)

Houston (94)

Plano (43)

Austin (14)

Finishing as the healthiest places to live, according to the study, were San Francisco, California, Seattle, Washington and Honolulu, Hawaii.