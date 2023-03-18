MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent study revealed McAllen, Edinburg and Mission are ranked at the top of the list of cities with the fattest adults in the country.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 100 of the most populated metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. These data set indicators range from physical inactivity to projected obesity rates by 2030.

McAllen ranked No. 1 for the highest percentage of obese adults in the nation and No. 1 again for adults with the least physical activity. McAllen also ranked No. 4 in the highest percentage of adults with diabetes.

The Rio Grande Valley city was followed by Little Rock, Arkansas and Akron, Ohio in the percentage of obese adults.