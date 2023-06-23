BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A study ranked Brownsville as the worst city in the country for single fathers.

The study by LawnStarter, titled “2023’s Best Cities for Single Dads to Live,” compared the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. across several categories and calculated each score to form an overall score.

Brownsville finished with the lowest overall score in the study, followed by Killeen, Texas. and Detroit.

The categories measured in the study included affordability, child care, health and education, home and outdoors, work-life balance and community support.

Brownsville finished in the bottom 22% of each category, finishing in the bottom five in health, education and work-life balance.

One category Brownsville faired well was in community support, finishing at No. 76.

According to the study, the best cities in the country for single dads are Bellevue, Washington, Irvine, California and Naperville, Illinois.