Students turn to online public school

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Online learning became an option during the peak of the pandemic. For some students, that option may not be going away any time soon.

Texas Connections Academy Senior Manager of Counseling Services, KT Trimburg, said there are reasons why some students have permanently made the switch to online school.

“We are talking about students who have medical conditions, maybe they’ve been bullied or have anxiety or maybe the environment that they’re in is so disruptive,” she said.

According to Trimburg, the Texas Connections Academy had a total of 5,000 students. That number has now jumped to 8,000.

Although students are enrolling from all over the state of Texas, there has been an increase in students from the Rio Grande Valley.

Trimburg said providing a free online education option for families has been beneficial.

“There’s no cost to our families other than our field trips.”

Trimburg also said Texas Connections Academy teachers are doing their best to support their students during difficult circumstances.