DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — February is Black History Month and students are learning about Black culture and history in America.

At Donna High School, students are learning about the role the Rio Grande Valley played in slavery and the history that led to the freedom of thousands of slaves.

Juan Carmona, a Social Studies teacher at the high school said the history of the Underground Railroad in Donna has been kept quiet for a long period of time.

Carmona said, “the Valley was a part of this unique history of the underground railroad going south.” Carmona goes on to say, “when you look at South Texas, Donna specifically has a man named John Webber, a veteran of the war of 1812. He married a slave and purchased her freedom and her children’s freedom.”

Carmona said the Webbers lived in Donna close to the Jacksons who were a mixed-race family.

“That place ended up being a piece of land south of Runn Elementary School in Donna. So both of them have access to the river,” said Carmona.

Texas joined the Confederacy in March of 1861 and a month later war broke out dividing the United States. The Webbers and Jacksons decided to move across from the river to Mexico where slavery was outlawed in 1837, whereas slavery was abolished in America in 1865.

Carmona said because they had ferry license’s the families would help free thousands of slaves.

“Because both him [Webber] and the Jacksons had ferry licenses they were able to bring escaped slaves through Donna on the Jackson or the Webber ferry south into Mexico for freedom,” said Carmona.

As for seniors in his classroom, they said they had no idea about the Underground Railroad’s history in Donna but are happy to know the role their small community played in helping slaves to freedom.

“To think some very huge historical moment happened here is mind-blowing,” says senior Shelby Gonzalez.

While senior Megan Calderon said, ”it makes us care more about our town. I feel like most of us are like ‘oh we live in Donna’, but it shows how much we are a part of our nation’s history in important aspects we’ve gone through.”