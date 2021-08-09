‘Students learn in different ways’: New STISD Virtual Academy at capacity for this 2021-22 school year

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Interest in virtual learning is at an all-time high.

The only school district in the Rio Grande Valley that is allowed to open a virtual learning campus can prove that as their enrollment has reached capacity for the 2021-2022 school year.

The South Texas Independent School District (STISD) will be the only district to offer virtual learning this coming school year with their new Virtual Academy.

Virtual Academy school principal, Maribel Valdez says they are starting off small. Only students in grades six and nine will but more grades will be phased in, in the coming school years.

“Over the last year and a half, we have found students learn in different ways,” said Valdez. “We want to continue to provide that support and options for our families and our students.”

The district started enrollment on July 1, and Valdez says they have already reached capacity, though there is not yet an official headcount of how many students will be attending.

Valdez says that parents with students who are interested in attending the Virtual Academy should still enroll.

“We are encouraging our families to continue to enroll in case extra seats become available. They will be part of our waitlist, but should a seat become available we will make an offer for enrollment on a first come first served basis,” said Valdez.

Students attending the Virtual Academy will only be required to attend in-person during state testing. Otherwise, the school will provide optional in-person extracurricular activities for the students.

“We are providing support to our students in the form of extracurricular activities so if they choose to attend in-person, academic, or athletic extracurricular activities after school, they are welcome to,” said Valdez.

Classes at the Virtual Academy will begin on August 30. More information can be found here.