Students, florists prepare for annual homecoming tradition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s homecoming season for many high schools in the Rio Grande Valley, and with that comes the tradition of homecoming mums.

“It’s about expressing yourself, I feel that it just makes everyone excited and it’s once a year,” said Milagros Rodriguez, a senior at Harlingen High School.

Homecoming mums are large arrangements high school students put together or buy from a flower shop or other small businesses, but what makes these mums so unique is the person that wears them.

“Guys do footballs on theirs, some girls do teddy bears, and depending what they are in, for example, Cardettes or marching band we’ll decorate our little bears to match. It’s just a great way to express yourself during these times,” said Rodriguez.

Mums have been a tradition since the ’70s, and those traditions continue till this day. A lot of flower shops depend on the sales of these arrangements, but since the pandemic and students doing virtual learning last year, business slowed down.

“It’s picking up, I mean everyone has their school spirit so they are coming in and placing their orders. Not as much as past years but they’re still placing orders,” said Yaya Rosillas, owner of Elva’s Flower Shop in Edinburg.

Homecoming mums usually range from as low as $30 to upward of $300 on these arrangements. However, one teacher is hoping to save his students some money.

“We want to help them with some of the supplies, help them construct their mums so they don’t have to go out to the retail stores and purchase one. They can make their own,” said Tod Cash, Agriculture Science Teacher at Harlingen High School. “If they decide to go into a career in floral design that’s also going to be something that is useful for them.”

As students prepare for the big night many of them are excited about the opportunity to create their own mums and can’t wait to see the way their classmates bring on the creativity.