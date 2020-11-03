Student with Down Syndrome voted vice president

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) As Americans prepare to cast their votes tomorrow, students at Cathey Middle School in McAllen have already put in their votes for student council.

The results reflected progress towards inclusion, a cause one student been fighting hard to promote.

“I want to be a public speaker that travels the world and helps people with their disabilities,” said eighth grader Addison Bortnick.

Addison dream job is to be a public speaker, but she’s already been living it.

She has advocated for children with disabilities in front of representatives like Vicente Gonzalez and many others.

“I think there’s such a misconception as to what children with disabilities can and can’t do,” said Addison’s Mother, Rebecca Bortnick.

The Bortnick family believed early on that inclusion was the key to her success, and no one has been more heavily invested in that idea than Addison.

“I’m on a mission to replace fear with love, replace doubt with knowledge and replace segregation with inclusion,” said Addison.

She’s already made changes to be included in general classes at her middle school.

So when elections for student council came around, the ambitious 8th grader ran for vice president, and she won.

“My hope is this won’t be such a rare occasion where kids with disabilities have a seat at the table,” said Bortnick.

A video posted by Bortnick of Addison’s reaction to winning has been shared over 200 times.

“I want to show my school that people with disabilities are valuable,” said Addison.

This morning Addison learned she was chosen as a National Down Syndrome ambassador and will be heading to Washington DC to help with passing legislation the benefits the Down Syndrome community.