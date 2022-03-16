MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Although the animals at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo are adorable, the livestock isn’t just for photos and pets, but for livestock competitions.

According to PSJA North High School senior, Samarah Garza there are eight PSJA North High students competing in livestock competitions ranging from hogs to lambs.

Garza will be showcasing a lamb she has been working with for the past nine months, two hours a day. She feeds, bathes, and exercises the lamb.

Garza has been a part of the Future Farmer’s of America (FFA) organization at her school for four years. She said it all started with her grandfather joining the organization when he was in high school.

Aside from Garza’s passion for showcasing and following her grandfather’s footsteps, she joined FFA to be a part of something much larger.

“FFA is actually a family. It’s an organization that’s actually there for you,” added Garza. “When you join it, it’s not just like, ‘Hey, you know what, you actually have to raise an animal.’ It’s not about just raising animals. You have life skills. You have speech development. You have everything that can help you out.”

For a lamb competition, judges looked for the percentage of muscle a lamb has with minimal fat, according to Garza.

Market lambs were judged on March 15.

For March 16, market hogs, market poultry, and market goats will be judged.

For a breakdown of the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo’s competition and event schedule, visit their website.

The event will end on March 20.