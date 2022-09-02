RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The recent announcement of the Biden Administration’s student loan debt relief plan is causing excitement for many students.

However, it can also give opportunities for fraudsters to start making phone calls to take advantage of borrowers.

Student loan borrowers have been receiving calls for student debt relief assistance for years, but some of those calls are actually attempting to scheme people out of money.

The Student Loan Debt Relief Plan is intended to help federal student loan borrowers with forgiveness of up to $20,000, but with scarce details on the plan, many people are left with questions.

“They should know who their lender is already. They should contact or go through the lender, their lender…to ask for more information,” said the Director of Student Financial Services at South Texas College, Juan Miguel Galvan.

Galvan has 20 years of experience in the financial aid industry and said he has heard of schemes even through the financial aid application process.

“We get phone calls from students that they are getting calls, especially at the beginning of the award year when they’re applying for financial aid. Specifically, on the FAFSA application, they’re getting a call to help them process the FAFSA if they pay a fee or certain amount of money,” he said.

He explained that no one should ever pay a fee for a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Galvan said if you receive a call about your student loans, grants, or applications, you should be mindful of the information you share.

“If a student, receives a phone call and they’re asking for a Social Security Number, that should be a red flag. Don’t provide any sensitive information over the phone, socials, date of birth, things like that, or identifiers over the phone. Unless you know that it comes from a reliable source,” he said.

He recommends you always familiarize yourself with your lender and only communicate directly with them.

If you are still in school and have questions about your student loans or financial aid, Galvan recommends you go to your financial aid department.