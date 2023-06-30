EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students are reacting to the supreme court’s decision to reject the Biden administration’s student relief plan.

The move denies relief to roughly 40 million Americans who could’ve had up to 20-thousand dollars in debt erased.

Ana Galindo, a student at the university believes the help could have helped.

“I work, and am trying to pay school, working trying to pay for school, having to get loans and stuff it just makes it a lot harder, and it would’ve been very helpful if we got that forgiveness,” Galindo said.

Alexis Gallegos is another student struggling to continue pursuing her degree.

“All of that could have really benefitted me, especially right now because I am really struggling financially”, Gallegos said.

Alexis says she has a single father who is supporting her family through these difficult times.