BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student was detained at Veterans Memorial Early College High School after a gun and ammunition was found in his vehicle.

“At this time, authorities have indicated that there is no threat to the campus, students or staff,” Brownsville ISD stated in the post.

According to a post by Brownsville ISD, a student was detained at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday. Administration conducted a routine vehicle inspection and found a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle.

He was detained by Brownsville ISD Police and Security Services Department.

The case remains under investigation by Brownsville ISD Police and the Security Services Department.