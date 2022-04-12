SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student was taken into police custody after investigators say they brought a gun to school.

On Tuesday around 11:44 a.m., police say they were called to the Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito for a student with a gun at the campus.

School administrators told police they were made aware of the gun on the campus after pictures began circulating between students about the weapon.

The student was approached when officials learned of this. A handgun was found in the student’s backpack, according to a release.

School officials confiscated the weapon and detained the student. They were later taken into custody by the San Benito Police Department for further investigation.

Police remained at the school until they determined no threat existed to the public. The student remains in police custody. No information was released on the student’s identity.

This case remains under investigation.