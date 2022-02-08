WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a student who they say brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Lasara Independent School District in reference to a student with a gun.

Deputies detained the suspect, Carlos Raul Martinez, in the principal’s office and performed a search of his backpack.

During the search, deputies located a loaded .22 caliber semi-auto handgun with the serial numbers “filed off.”

Martinez was arrested and taken into custody at the Willacy County jail where it was revealed he had an arrest warrant for a drug possession charge.

Martinez is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and tampering with identification numbers. His bond was not specified.