Student arrested after school shooting threat in Mercedes

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A female student at a Mercedes middle school was arrested after a school-shooting threat was made on Instagram.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School after a social media threat was made, according to a post by Mercedes PD.

“The threat involved an Instagram message of an in-school shooting due in part to a bomb threat made last week that was inadvertent with the help of multiple agencies,” the post stated.

The investigation led to one female student being arrested on the following charges:

  • Terroristic threat impede public service (third degree felony)
  • Exhibition, use, or threat of use of a firearm (third degree felony)

The student was processed and accepted at the Edinburg Juvenile Detention Center, according to the post.

The Mercedes Police Department asks the public to monitor their child’s online activity and report any posts that indicate some form of school violence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact Mercedes PD at (956) 565 – 3102. To remain anonymous, call Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (888) 650 – 8477.

