PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Fire Department is responding to a fire near the downtown area.

Officials are working on putting out a structure fire on the intersection of Birch Street and U.S. Business 83 in Pharr.

According to Yuri Gonzalez, spokesperson for the City of Pharr, a portion of U.S. Business 83 will be closed off.

“We will be blocking this area between the 100 block to the 500 block of Business 83,” Gonzalez said.

Residents are asked to avoid of the area.

Detour routes are available north and south on Cage Boulevard and Dogwood Street.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.