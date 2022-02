SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island Fire officials confirm a fire at the Pier 19 Restaurant and Bar.

According to Fire Chief Jim Pigg, the call of a fire came in after 1 a.m. The chief confirms the fire is still active.

Fire crews are on the scene and officials report no injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is an ongoing situation, stay with ValleyCentral for updates as they come.