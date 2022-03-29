Tuesday Strong Wind Threat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, winds have peaked at 36 mph at Valley International Airport in Harlingen and 34 mph at the airport in Brownsville. Winds will increase Tuesday evening with gusts exceeding 45 mph in some locations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for southern Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties and will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday winds are out of the southeast pushing Gulf moisture inland keeping the Rio Grande Valley humid through late this evening. An approaching weather system from the west will bring a dry cold front to the RGV bringing back dangerously dry conditions for Wednesday.

Wednesday Fire Weather Threat

A pacific cold front will sweep through south Texas late Wednesday morning and will shift winds to out of the northwest and causing atmospheric moisture levels to drop to dangerous levels.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Warning for all counties in the Rio Grande Valley and will be in effect from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds Wednesday will be out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. As winds will not be as strong, relative humidity levels will drop to “desert-like” conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. Winds in combination with dry conditions is favorable for fires to spread out of control in near areas of vegetation such as grass or brush.

In addition, summer-like temperatures are in store for Wednesday afternoon with temperatures reaching around 95 in the lower valley and reaching at or near the 100 degree mark for the upper valley stretching through Starr county.

The latest drought monitor is showing increasing drought conditions for the Rio Grande Valley. Moderate drought conditions are in place for western Hidalgo County and eastern Starr County with severe drought creeping into western Starr County. Areas with moderate and severe drought conditions have an elevated risk for wildfires to occur.