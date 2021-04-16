COVID INFO COVID INFO

Strong thunderstorms possible for RGV tonight

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A storm system is developing across the state of Texas setting its sights on the Rio Grande Valley overnight.

After 2 a.m. a cold front, will start to push through the Rio Grande Valley with the potential to generate rain and thunderstorms.

Some of these thunderstorms could be strong, producing gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. There will be a chance for hail and street flooding too.

The front should clear the Valley by 7 a.m. taking with it the risk of strong storms but leaving behind the mechanism for scattered light showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite all the talk of rain, the forecast rainfall totals are well below one inch but some isolated amounts could be greater depending on any slow-moving storm cells.

Cooler air will slip in behind the front, leaving Saturday with falling temperatures and an eventual afternoon reading of 59 degrees by 4 p.m.

Sunday’s high temperature will struggle to push past the mid 60’s.

