HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Shower and thunderstorms activity are traveling through the mid-upper Valley bringing minor threats to the RGV.

Brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the biggest threats coming out of the storm over the next several hours.

The areas under Flood Advisory include Northwestern Cameron County and Southeastern Hidalgo County.

Flooding might be seen in areas of Harlingen, Mercedes, and La Feria throughout the evening traveling through the Upper Valley.