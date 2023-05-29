HARLINGEN, Texas (ValeyCentral) — The Valley can expect another chance for rain, thunderstorms, and possible severe thunderstorms this evening through midnight.

A combination of moisture in our atmosphere and energy rolling at us from Mexico will fuel any rain or thunderstorms.

Upper-level low pressure coming from the Baja Peninsula is partly responsible for the recent and current rain risk. It also helps to enhance thunderstorms, helping them to become strong or even severe.

Severe thunderstorms can produce strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and hail. Pockets of heavy rain can and will cause some street flooding.

The influence of the Baja low should break off by Wednesday.