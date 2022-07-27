Storm clouds hang over Harlingen on Wednesday as heavy rain struck the Valley. By Frank Maldonado

Residents can hear a sound that’s been missing for weeks in many spots: the sound of thunder. Sea breeze showers have started moving through Cameron and Willacy Counties around noon and have continued to bring rain and lightning.

While this is not a huge event, the clouds have allowed temperatures to drop and rain has started to allow some puddling up.

The latest drought monitor shows dry conditions have returned to the entire valley. While the showers are short lived, we have another round of seeing a few showers Thursday and Friday as well.