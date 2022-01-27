HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — The next cold front to move through the Rio Grande Valley will bring increased chances for showers beginning overnight Thursday and then strong gusty winds beginning Friday morning.

High temperatures Friday will occur in the morning before frontal passage, and then fall into the lower 50s by Friday afternoon. Combined falling temperatures and strong gusty winds will definitely bring a raw chill to the air.

Showers will also accompany the front and some much-needed rain will move in, with the higher rainfall totals favoring coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties.

Winds will begin to calm down Friday evening allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s to lower 40s for Saturday morning. Plenty of sun and beautiful weather will take over for the weekend.