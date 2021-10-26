Strong cold front Wednesday to bring cooler temperatures, fire weather hazard

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In contrast to the hot and muggy weather conditions that have persisted over the Rio Grande Valley the past week, a strong cold front will arrive Wednesday bringing much relief from the heat and humidity.

High temperatures for the end of the week will only reach the 80s with nights and early mornings on the “chilly” side falling into the 50s. Expect tons of sunshine lasting into next weekend.

Aside from the cooler temperatures and lack of humidity, anticipated dry and breezy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service in Brownsville to issue a Fire Weather Watch on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outdoor burning is not recommended and any fires that do develop will likely spread rapidly.

Hold on to your hats and stock up on hair spray, because winds will be breezy out of the northwest gusting from 35-36 mph Wednesday after the arrival of the cold front.

The Fire Weather Watch will include much of south Texas and will include all counties in the Rio Grande Valley.