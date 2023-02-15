A big blast of cold air is slipping south across Texas and that means the Valley gets another case of the shivers.

The cold front will push through the Rio Grande Valley between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday, morning. When the boundary passes the gate will open for a big rush of colder, drier air forcing our temperatures to decrease throughout the day. Temperatures just before sunrise will be near 70 while temperatures at sunset will be 60 degrees.

Be prepared to dress warm and make sure the pets can stay warm as well.

The forecast DOES NOT include a freeze with overnight low temperatures bottoming out near 40 degrees Friday and Saturday mornings.

This colder air is also drier air aggravating the fire weather conditions across the Valley. A fire weather watch is in effect from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Good news comes this weekend with daytime highs near 70 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.