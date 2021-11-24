Strong cold front means rain for Thanksgiving

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looks like a soggy Thanksgiving for the Valley this year. A cold front is headed toward Deep South Texas and it will bring both rain and cooler weather to the RGV.







Tomorrow will start out mild while the chance for rain will be increasing after sunrise. By the middle of the day, rain and a few thunderstorms are expected to be scattered across the RGV with pockets of heavy rain making driving riskier.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

The cold front should pass through by 7 pm but the threat of rain will continue through the night and well into Friday. The combination of a chilly north wind and light showers will make Friday morning cold and wet. Friday morning temperatures will range from the upper 40’s to the low 50’s while the north wind will blow 10 to 20 mph.

Things will improve for the weekend with Saturday turning partly cloudy and mild with a high in the upper 60’s while Sunday the high will push into the low 70’s; there will be a 20% for showers both days but nothing serious.