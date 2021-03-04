Stripes stores raise funds for Driscoll Children’s Hospital

HARLINGEN, Texas — Driscoll Children’s Hospital announced that Stripes Convenience Stores of South Texas raised $197,000 through its in-store charitable fundraising campaign for Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

The hospital’s news release said Driscoll Children’s Hospital specialty clinics in Corpus Christi, Victoria, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Eagle Pass, and Del Rio benefited from the fundraisers.

In November, customers purchased the $1 paper icon to donate while shopping at Stripes. In return customers received $1 off any two bottles of 1 liter of LIFEWTR water, said the news release.

C hild Life Specialist Mary Carol Thornton (from left), Child Life Specialist Caitlin Olmstead and 12-year-old Oncology patient JR Lopez accept the Stripes® Stores gift of $197,000.51 on behalf of Driscoll Children’s Hospital during a check presentation Feb. 23, 2021. Photo courtesy of Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

“We feel a special connection with the team at Stripes and are pleased they want to continue their support to the Stripes Child Life Program at Driscoll Children’s Hospital,” said Lisa Cervantez, Lead Child Life Specialist at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Stripes has been an outstanding collaborator and donor to Driscoll Children’s Hospital since 1999, giving back more than $5 million to help local children, said the hospital’s news release.

Driscoll Children’s hospital added that every donation helps fund vital medical care, equipment and therapy programs that save and improve the lives of sick and injured children.