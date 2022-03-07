MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen Public Works Department announced work on roadway surface improvements at N. Rooth Rd. (29th St.) as part of the 2022 Street Paving Projects.

According to the city In order to perform the roadway surface improvements, north and south-bound lanes along N. Rooth Rd., between Russell Rd. and W. Chapin Rd, will be closed beginning 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, through 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. Residents along N. Rooth Rd. will still be able to access their homes and businesses (see enclosed map).

The city urges motorists to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area.

Drivers should expect some delays and congestion.

For status on this project contact the City of McAllen Public Works Department at (956) 681-4020.