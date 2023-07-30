SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Construction improvements for South Padre Island streets are underway.

The upgrades are part of the SPI Side Street Improvement plan.

Construction is taking place on East Mars Lane between Padre Boulevard and Gulf Boulevard.

The project will take approximately three months to complete and will include road widening and adding sidewalks as well as drainage upgrades and additional parking.

East Mars Lane will remain closed to allow construction improvements to be completed.

For questions or concerns, contact R&M Contractors L.L.C. at (956) 520-8707 or the City of South Padre Island at (956) 761-8157.