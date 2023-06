HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Thousands of homes and businesses are without power at this hour as a powerful storm moves across the Rio Grande Valley from west to east.

AEP Texas is reporting more than 10,500 customers in Hidalgo, Starr and Cameron counties have no lights as of 10:30 p.m.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting nearly 1,200 customers of their customers in Hidalgo and Cameron counties have no power.

