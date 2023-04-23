HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Thousands of Valley residents are without electricity at this hour as the powerful storm moves across South Texas.

AEP Texas is reporting widespread outages mainly in Cameron County. There more than 16,533 customers have no power as of 1:20 p.m. In Hidalgo County, there are an additional 5,893 homes and businesses without lights.

Willacy County has about 700 homes and businesses in the dark right now and Starr County has a little more than 100.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative says it has nearly 2,836 without power in Hidalgo County, 2402 in Cameron County and 638 in Willacy County.

There is no information available yet from the Brownsville Public Utility Board.

We’ll have updates as they are reported by the utility companies.