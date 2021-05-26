Storm sewer construction closes streets in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas — The city of McAllen announced they are currently working on storm sewer improvements along Quamasia Avenue between North 2nd Street and North “C” Street.

The improvements are part of the 2018 Bond Election Drainage Improvement Projects.

The city’s news release said due to related construction, the intersection of North 2nd Street at Quamasia Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Violet Avenue and Nolana Avenue beginning Wednesday, May 26 through Friday, May 28.

Residents will still be able to access their homes and places of business.

The city urges drivers to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area.

Delays and congestion should be expected.

For status on this project, visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department website.