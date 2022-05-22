HARLINGEN,Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second to last Sunday of May has brought along thunderstorms into the Rio Grande Valley after a few weeks of dry conditions and hot temperatures.

The area of stability has been shaken as a weak cold front moved through Texas over the past 24 hours and stalled just to the north of the RGV.

This has allowed for thunderstorms to form and push into our area with pockets of heavy showers, plenty of lightning, and the possibility of hail to form. The front is expected to remain to the north of us for the next 24 hours before it moves north east and a new front tries to make it all the way past the area by Thursday night into Friday.

This means we could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms from now until at least Thursday.

Overall, with instability overhead, this could allow for heavy showers to continue with strong winds. Low areas could see street flooding should showers linger.

However, based on last weeks drought monitor, the rain is much needed as we’ve seen dry conditions continue to move into Cameron County.