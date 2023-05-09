SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) – Many residents in the Laguna Madre area are still without power caused by the strong overnight winds.

Throughout Port Isabel, the Island and surrounding communities, there was evidence of widespread damages.

Roofs torn off, signs being ripped apart and stoplights not blinking all along Highway 100 and neighboring streets.

Cesario Olivera Villega lives in Port Isabel. His home didn’t suffer any damage, but his neighbor did.

“Last night, I was worried. My wife was scared, but me too. Because the place where we live is small, and the air shook it badly, and all I tried was to remain calm,” Villega said.

City crews have been busy all morning working on clearing debris in affected areas. Utility crews are trying to restore power throughout the Island the surrounding areas.