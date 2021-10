PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr EMS will host first-aid classes specific for bleeding emergencies.

Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council will also host “Stop the Bleed” which will teach residents life-saving techniques.

The class will be at the Pharr EMS Headquarters from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Although the class is free, the public is required to register before going. Classes are limited to 25 people.

To register, click here.