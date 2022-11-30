MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a car chase across McAllen and Mission Wednesday evening.

Ramon Cortez, 35, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an aggravated assault on the 6900 block of Cambell Drive in McAllen.

The victim told authorities that Cortez walked up to her vehicle while she was stopped, assaulted her and stole her vehicle, the news release stated.

A unit responding to the call observed the stolen vehicle leaving the McAllen location, leading law enforcement on an active pursuit.

The pursuit ended successfully south of Mile 2 North on Conway Avenue in Mission.

Mission PD and Texas Department of Safety assisted with the pursuit, according to HSCO.