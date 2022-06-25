WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriffs’ Office (WCSO) assisted in stopping a vehicle pursuit after a chase through multiple counties.

Saturday morning, WCSO deputies assisted in ending a long-running pursuit of a stolen vehicle just inside the north county line.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour while driving through Kennedy county.

Alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety and Kennedy County deputies, WCSO deputies stopped the pursuit and prevent any harm.

Authorities asked the public to stay clear of the north Conley road area.