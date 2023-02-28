SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is accused of filing a false police report claiming someone stole his pickup.

Humberto Guajardo, 28, was arrested on Monday on charges of false report to peace officer, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Feb. 20, deputies responded to Elias Circle near the Military Highway in Bluetown regarding a stolen vehicle. Guajardo told them his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was taken from his home.

“In addition, Guajardo stated he was current on payments therefore the truck was not repossessed,” Garza said in the release.

Guajardo also told deputies he did not want the truck back if it was recovered.

The Criminal Investigations Division obtained video footage showing the truck was crossed into Mexico on the same day.

Deputies interviewed on Monday Guajardo about his initial report and say they found several inconsistencies in his previous report.

They say he ten admitted the truck needed repairs and he did not have money to pay for them. Guajardo told investigators he arranged for someone to take the truck and cross it to Mexico.

Guajardo was arrested and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.