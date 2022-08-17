MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District is accepting applications for free and reduced-price meals for students.

To qualify for the 2022-2023 school year, families must meet income eligibility, as stated in STISD press release. Income eligibility guidelines can be found on the nutrition section of the STISD district website.

Parents or guardians have the option to turn in the application at the front office of the child’s campus or mail it to Child Nutrition, 100 Med High Dr., Mercedes,

They can also apply online the student life nutrition page tab on www.stisd.net.

Parents who do not have access or an account set up to parent portal should contact the child’s campus for assistance.

For more information, contact child nutrition director Oliver Galvan at (956) 514-4236 or email at oliver.galvan@stisd.net.