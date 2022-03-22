MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System will be holding a ‘Diabetes Alert Day’ leadership panel on March 23.

The panel will be full of local healthcare and community leaders, including Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Dr. Priscila Ibarra Becerra, a family physician with South Texas Health System, told ValleyCentral events like this one is necessary as she has seen an increase in new diabetic patients.

According to the IOVS Journal, 16,992 patients in the Rio Grande Valley were diagnosed with diabetes as of 2018.

The National Library of Medicine also reports Hispanics as the largest minority in the United States and have higher rates of diabetes in both adults (80% higher than non-Hispanic whites [NHWs]) and children (fivefold higher than NHW).

Dr. Ibarra Becerra said a high number of her new patients are only finding out they have diabetes because of an emergency room visit, but she suggests getting tested as early as possible. There’s no age limit to diabetic testing.

Dr. Ibarra Becerra also suggests looking at your family medical history to see if there are any ties to diabetes.

“There’s no way we can do anything if we don’t know,” said Dr. Ibarra Becerra. “People say, ‘Well, I would rather not know.’ No. You do want to know. You do want to know because you want to do something about it.”

A diabetic test is called A1C. It will look at a person’s glucose levels over the previous three months.

The A1C test can be bought over the counter or taken at any physician’s office.

The average cost of an A1C test without insurance is $85.20. This cost can change depending on the location of the service and the baseline fee of the visit.

If you’re purchasing one over the counter, the price ranges from $11 to $90 based on a Google search.

According to the American Diabetes Association, the estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes in 2017 amounted to $327 billion, including direct medical costs and reduced productivity.

A few warning signs of diabetes to be on the lookout for is a black coloration on the neck that may look like dirt, black coloration on the knuckles or underneath the arms.

For women, irregular menstrual cycles are linked to diabetes. As for children, the consumption of a high, irregular amount of water is a warning sign.

Diabetes targets both men and women equally, but Dr. Ibarra Becerra reports seeing more patients between the ages of 35 and 55 more commonly impacted.

Dr. Ibarra Becerra reassures everyone that although you may have diabetes, getting back to a healthy place is as easy as exercising daily and eating healthier food options.

Weight loss resulting from healthy eating and increased physical activity enables muscle cells to use insulin and glucose levels more efficiently, thus lowering the risk of diabetes.

Dr. Ibarra Becerra’s patients have dropped their glucose levels in a “period of three months down to the normal value.” She added that it’s “crazy” to her because it only emphasizes the value of healthy eating and exercise.

A blood sugar level less than 140 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L) is normal. A reading of more than 200 mg/dL (11.1 mmol/L) after two hours indicates diabetes. A reading between 140 and 199 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L and 11.0 mmol/L) indicates prediabetes.

According to a press release sent to ValleyCentral by South Texas Health System, the panel discussion on Wednesday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will serve as the official kickoff to South Texas Health System and Prominence Health Plan’s inaugural Prevent, Beat & Treat Diabetes Symposium, a conference for the entire community.

The panel discussion will go over all of the above as well as feature health screening, educational seminars, cooking and exercise demonstrations and more. Both events are free and open to the entire community.

The panel discussion will be at the Student Union Building at South Texas College in McAllen.

The Prevent, Beat & Treat Diabetes Symposium will be Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the same location as the panel discussion.

Social distancing will be encouraged at both events as well as masking.