STHS receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — South Texas Health System (STHS) received 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, officials will be allocating 500 doses to South Texas Health System McAllen and 400 doses to South Texas Health System Edinburg.

Officials say they will be vaccinating Phase 1A first tier and second tier healthcare workers and first responders at South Texas Health System McAllen on March 11 at its onsite vaccination clinic and will continue until Friday, March 12.

They will also be administering doses at their Edinburg location on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16.

South Texas Health System McAllen and South Texas Health System Edinburg are anticipating a continuation of shipments of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in the coming weeks. The acute care facilities will continue their vaccination efforts for all qualified healthcare workers and first responders as new shipments arrive.

Health care workers and first responders that want to receive the vaccine will be required to show proof of eligibility. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call the STHS Reserve line at (956) 388-2190.