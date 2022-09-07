MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American College of Surgeons has verified South Texas Health System McAllen as a Level 1 Trauma Center.

The hospital’s media release said this verification makes STHS McAllen only the second trauma center in the RGV to receive this distinction.

“STHS McAllen prides itself on giving top-tier care to patients who need it most,” says Todd Mann, Chief Executive Officer, STHS McAllen. “This Level 1 trauma center designation means STHS McAllen has the manpower and resources needed to provide the highest level of care before, during, and after a trauma event.”

The release added, that a Level 1 trauma center provides the highest level of surgical care to trauma patients. It has a full range of specialists and equipment available 24 hours a day and must admit at least 1,200 trauma patients a year or have 240 admissions with an Injury Severity Score of more than 15 for adults.

STHS McAllen exceeds these minimum requirements, admitting more than 1,250 trauma patients annually.