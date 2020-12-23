STHS launches first-ever ‘virtual playroom’ for pediatric patients

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — South Texas Health Systems (STHS) held its first-ever virtual playroom on Wednesday.

The first activity consisted of creating and decorating a gingerbread house with their pediatric patients.

Staff held a zoom meeting with the patients and guided them as they created their own gingerbread houses.

A release states the pandemic has not made it possible for patients to interact with each other. The creation of the virtual playrooms will be able to continue to provide arts and craft activities.

STHS worked with Molina Health Care, who donated the gingerbread house kits for the children, said a release.