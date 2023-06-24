EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System opened a new laboratory focusing on cardiac-related conditions and procedures Friday morning.

The new cardiac catheterization la serves as a source of care for patients, allowing for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac disease.

“Overall, South Texas or Rio Grande Valley has a significant prevalence of diabetes and patients who have diabetes have higher incidence of having cardiovascular diseases,” Dr. Moses Ashukem, Interventional Cardiologist for STHS said.

Several cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease can lead to limb pains and amputations.

The new technology will also help in taking care of patients who have significant pain and will help with wound healing to prevent future amputations.

“Our hospital is going to grow,” Ashukem said. “We’re now going to start doing more cardiovascular procedures. This is going to help prevent delays in care for our patients and is going to help expedite things. And from there, we will see significant improvements in the community.”